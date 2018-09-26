Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Another stellar hitting night

Ozuna went 3-for-3 with a walk and a run in a loss to the Brewers on Tuesday.

Ozuna has now hit safely in eight of the last nine games, and Tuesday's perfect night at the plate pushed his September average to .310. The outfielder has racked up 18 RBI during the month as well, and he's seemingly finally hit his stride at the plate as the regular season winds down.

