Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Arm strength a work in progress
Ozuna describes his current arm strength at "55 percent" following offseason right shoulder surgery but continues a therapeutic regimen designed to progressively increase it, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Ozuna is undergoing therapy, pregame exercises and work on his throwing mechanics daily with coach Willie McGee in an effort to get back to full capacity as soon as possible. Ozuna has tabbed accuracy as one of the areas he's still most lacking in, acknowledging that he's occasionally missing his target and "throwing wild." Despite his struggles at times this season, Langosch notes that a throw Ozuna made in Pittsburgh last week clocked in at 84.4 mph per Statcast, harder than any he'd made last year but still below some of the 90-plus mph lasers the veteran uncorked in Miami back in 2016. The good news for fantasy owners is that the results have been increasingly better on the offensive side of things -- Ozuna slugged the hardest-hit home run thus far this season in the first inning Monday, and both of his round trippers have come within the last four games.
