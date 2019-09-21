Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Blasts 29th home run
Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 9-8 victory over the Cubs on Saturday.
Ozuna put the Cardinals in front 7-6 with his seventh-inning two-run homer off Kyle Ryan. The 28-year-old had been slumping, going 6-for-45 (.133) with two home runs since Sept. 8. For the season Ozuna holds a .243/.325/.483 slash line with 88 RBI in 460 at-bats.
