Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Cleared for all baseball activities
Manager Mike Shildt said Ozuna (shoulder) has been cleared for all baseball activities, FOX Sports Midwest reports. "We're in a good spot with his timetable," the managed added.
Shildt noted that Ozuna is still limited in some of his throwing, though he's progressing nicely through his throwing program. The Cardinals are expected to ease the outfielder into game action during spring training, starting him out at DH before allowing him to play the field, likely sometime in March. Barring any setbacks, Ozuna is on track to be ready for the start of the season.
