Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Cleared for baseball activities

The Cardinals cleared Ozuna (finger) to resume baseball activities Friday after he turned in an encouraging workout a day earlier, the Associated Press reports.

Ozuna has been shut down since June 29 with right hand and finger fractures, with persistent swelling stalling his recovery process. The inflammation has apparently since subsided, so expect Ozuna to gradually add more activities to his regimen as he works his way back from the 10-day injured list. He could be ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment at some point late next week if all goes well in his workouts over the next few days.