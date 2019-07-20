Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Cleared for baseball activities
The Cardinals cleared Ozuna (finger) to resume baseball activities Friday after he turned in an encouraging workout a day earlier, the Associated Press reports.
Ozuna has been shut down since June 29 with right hand and finger fractures, with persistent swelling stalling his recovery process. The inflammation has apparently since subsided, so expect Ozuna to gradually add more activities to his regimen as he works his way back from the 10-day injured list. He could be ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment at some point late next week if all goes well in his workouts over the next few days.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Hits plateau in recovery•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Improvement continues•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Makes progress this week•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: No timetable for return•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Dealing with multiple fractures•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Headed to IL with finger injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...