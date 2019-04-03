Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Concerns about offense growing?

Ozuna, who has only one extra-base hit and has struck out eight times in his first 22 plate appearances, has seen a significant decline in hard contact thus far this season, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Following offseason shoulder surgery, Ozuna declared himself as healthy has he'd been in years this spring. While Ozuna's throws from left field do look to be back to normal after diminished velocity last season, the authority with which he's hitting the ball is another matter altogether. Ozuna's current 15.4 percent hard-contact rate ranks in the bottom seven percent of National League hitters, and he's registered an exit velocity of over 101 mph on only one ball in play thus far. However, Langosch reports the Cardinals appear set on keeping Ozuna in the cleanup spot for the time being, even as Jose Martinez and Tyler O'Neill could both start seeing more frequent starts in his stead against southpaws.