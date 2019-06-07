Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Continues producing in win

Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in a win over the Reds on Thursday.

Ozuna's two hits were just singles, but they served as an extension of the slugger's recent stretch of hot hitting. Ozuna has now boosted his season average 29 points to .255 since May 19, as he's churned out six multi-hit efforts over that span. That includes an impressive start to June, one that's seen him go 6-for-14 with an RBI, a walk, a run and Thursday's steal over his first four games of the month.