Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Contributes two-run single
Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in a win over the Brewers on Friday.
The slugging outfielder got the scoring started with his clutch first-inning hit that plated Yadier Molina and Jose Martinez. Ozuna has bounced back from a lackluster July (.210/.250/.314 over 112 plate appearances) to reach safely in 13 of 16 August contests and generate six multi-hit efforts thus far.
