Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Could return to field work Monday

Ozuna could play left field during Monday's spring game against the Nationals, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

Manager Mike Shildt previously indicated Ozuna wouldn't play the outfield in games until mid-March, so a return Monday would be fairly close to that suggestion. The 28-year-old was cleared for all baseball activities in mid-February, but the Cardinals have remained cautious as he returns from surgery on his right shoulder. Assuming he returns to outfield work with no setbacks, Ozuna should have no issue being ready for Opening Day.

