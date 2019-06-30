Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Dealing with multiple fractures
Ozuna was diagnosed with multiple small fractures on the middle and ring fingers of his right hand, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Ozuna was placed on the injured list after sustaining the injury diving back to first base on a pickoff attempt Friday, but the results of his X-rays weren't previously known. Per FOX Sports Midwest, manager Mike Shildt said Ozuna will be sidelined "every bit of the 10 days and beyond." Surgery doesn't appear to be in the cards, but it looks as though the 28-year-old will be on the shelf beyond the All-Star break.
