Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Debuting in left field
Ozuna (shoulder) is making his first spring start in the outfield Monday against the Nationals.
He will start in left field and hit cleanup, which will also likely be where he slots in on Opening Day. Ozuna had been limited to designated hitter work thus far as he was returning from offseason shoulder surgery.
