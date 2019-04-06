Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Drives in run in return

Ozuna (side) went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in a loss to the Padres on Friday.

Ozuna was back in the lineup Friday after an MRI on Thursday revealed no major concerns with his strained side. The veteran outfielder was right back in his usual cleanup spot for Friday's contest, and he's now hit safely five of the six games he's suited up for thus far. However, concerns linger about Ozuna's overall power, worries that are exacerbated by the fact he has only one extra-base hit (a double) through his first 26 plate appearances.