Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Drives in three runs

Ozuna went 2-for-5 with a three-run double and two runs scored in Monday's 12-2 win over Milwaukee.

Ozuna knocked a bases-clearing double off starter Gio Gonzalez as part of a huge six-run inning for St. Louis. He's racked up 15 RBI this month, including 10 in his last five games, bringing him to 77 on the year with a .873 OPS.