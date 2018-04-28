Ozuna went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Pirates.

He's broken out of a 1-for-23 slump in a big way, collecting six hits and five RBI in his last three games. Ozuna's .257/.276/.347 slash line remains below expectations, but it's trending in the right direction.

