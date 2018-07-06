Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Drives in two

Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Giants.

Ozuna took advantage of several RBI opportunities, driving in runs on a groundout and single. He showed signs of breaking out of his slump, recording his first two-hit performance since June 26th and his first extra-base hit since the 25th. While he had been on a tear at the plate in the first half of June, Ozuna entered Thursday's game with just a .278 slugging percentage over the last 15 days, so his season of hot and cold spells has continued.