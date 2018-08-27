Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Expected back when first eligible
The Cardinals anticipate that Ozuna (shoulder) will be able to return from the 10-day disabled list when first eligible Saturday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Ozuna's activity has been limited the last few days while he waits for a cortisone shot to take effect, but the fact that he traveled with the team to Colorado over the weekend suggests only a short-term absence should be in play for the outfielder. Once he's reinstated from the DL, Ozuna should slot back into an everyday role for the Cardinals, forcing Tyler O'Neill and Jose Martinez to fight for at-bats at the other corner-outfield spot.
