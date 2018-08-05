Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Experiencing trouble with shoulder
Ozuna has been dealing with tendinitis and inflammation in his right shoulder since last season, which has led to more clubs taking chances against him on the basepaths, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The outfielder has been receiving treatment on his shoulder daily, and he's tried to be selective about when he uncorks throws at maximum effort so as to try and nurse the joint throughout the duration of the season. While he's managed to avoid missing time, a number of metrics indicate that his arm strength has been on a steady decline since 2015. The 77.9 mph average velocity he sports on his throws this season rank him last among 58 qualifying outfielders (minimum 75 throws), and his overall peak velocity is down as well. Despite the issues, the Cardinals currently have no plans to shut him down for any prolonged period, even as the deterioration he's experiencing may also be at least partly responsible for the overall decline in his power numbers. Ozuna recently also dealt with a toe issue that caused an early exit from Thursday's game versus the Rockies, but he's gone 1-for-9 with a double, a walk and a run while starting Friday and Saturday versus the Pirates.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Starting in left field Friday•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Expects to play Friday•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Exits with toe injury•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Stays hot with three hits•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Delivers game-winning homer•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Records 12th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...