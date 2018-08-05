Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Experiencing trouble with shoulder

Ozuna has been dealing with tendinitis and inflammation in his right shoulder since last season, which has led to more clubs taking chances against him on the basepaths, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The outfielder has been receiving treatment on his shoulder daily, and he's tried to be selective about when he uncorks throws at maximum effort so as to try and nurse the joint throughout the duration of the season. While he's managed to avoid missing time, a number of metrics indicate that his arm strength has been on a steady decline since 2015. The 77.9 mph average velocity he sports on his throws this season rank him last among 58 qualifying outfielders (minimum 75 throws), and his overall peak velocity is down as well. Despite the issues, the Cardinals currently have no plans to shut him down for any prolonged period, even as the deterioration he's experiencing may also be at least partly responsible for the overall decline in his power numbers. Ozuna recently also dealt with a toe issue that caused an early exit from Thursday's game versus the Rockies, but he's gone 1-for-9 with a double, a walk and a run while starting Friday and Saturday versus the Pirates.