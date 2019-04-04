Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Heading for MRI

Ozuna (side) will undergo an MRI on Thursday, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

Ozuna was scratched from Wednesday's contest due to right side tightness, though manager Mike Shildt downplayed the severity of the injury. It wouldn't be surprising for the 28-year-old to be withheld from the lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Padres as he undergoes testing. Ozuna should be considered day-to-day for the time being, while Tyler O'Neill and Jose Martinez are the top options to take over in left field should he remain out of the lineup.

