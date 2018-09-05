Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Hits two homers
Ozuna went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Tuesday's 11-8 win over the Nationals.
Ozuna gave the Cardinals 1-0 and 5-4 leads with the two solo shots, which are his first hits since coming off the disabled list Saturday. The 27-year-old has a .272/.316/.414 slash line with 18 home runs and 71 RBI this season.
