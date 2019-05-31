Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Homers again

Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Phillies.

Ozuna took Jerad Eickhoff deep in the second inning to record his 16th home run of the season. He's been hitting the ball well of late, as the homer was his second of the series in Philadelphia and he's also recorded at least one hit in eight of his last 10 starts. As a result, his average is back above .240 for the first time since May 12. In addition, Ozuna has regained his power stroke this season, posting a .537 slugging percentage and .296 ISO across 227 plate appearances.

