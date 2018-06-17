Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Homers in third consecutive game
Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Cubs.
Ozuna took Kyle Hendricks deep in the first inning, recording his 10th home run of the season. He has now homered in three consecutive games and has six home runs in June. Through May, his slugging percentage was at just .337, however, his scorching hot June performance has brought that mark up to .444, in line with his career mark.
