Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Hot hitting continues

Ozuna went 3-for-5 with two runs in a win over the Brewers on Tuesday.

Ozuna churned out his second three-hit effort over the last five games, pushing his season average to a solid .261 in the process. The slugging outfielder has hit safely in six of his last seven contests overall, and his on-base percentage during August is up to an impressive .369 following Tuesday's successful night at the plate.