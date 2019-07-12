Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Improvement continues

The Cardinals remain encouraged by the progress of Ozuna (fingers) and are hopeful of activating him by the end of July, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The outfielder hit the injured list June 29 after getting hurt on a pickoff attempt at first base, and reports on him have been encouraging since. Rogers reports Ozuna still has some inflammation in his fingers at this point of his recovery, but the all-important strength he'd lost is returning. "It is about regaining strength, but it's also about not putting it in a position to make it worse," president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. "I think that's probably the most important aspect to all of this."