Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Keeps on mashing Friday
Ozuna went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a run in a 5-3 win over the Reds on Friday.
Ozuna's average vaulted over the .300 mark with the multi-hit effort, one that extended his hitting streak to 12 games. The stretch covers the entirety of April thus far and also includes an impressive nine RBI. After going hitless over his first two games of the season, Ozuna has proven to be exactly what the Cardinals and fantasy owners were hoping for.
