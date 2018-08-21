Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Keeps up hot hitting in win

Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a walk in a win over the Dodgers on Monday.

Ozuna's month-long hot streak continued Monday, and he's now reached safely in nine of his last 10 games. While the outfielder's power numbers remain well below the pace he established during his career 2017 season in Miami (37 home runs over 159 games), his 67 RBI rank him behind only Jose Martinez and Matt Carpenter on the Cardinals, while his 131 hits lead the team.