Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Late scratch Wednesday
Ozuna is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
Ozuna was originally listed as a part of the starting lineup, but he turned out to be a late scratch. It's unclear if he's dealing with a minor injury, but more news about Ozuna's status should be released in the near future. Tyler O'Neill will draw the start in left field and hit fourth in his stead.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Another productive night Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: On base three times Monday•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Sits amid prolonged slump•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Hits third homer of season•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Multi-hit effort in Thursday's win•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: On base four times Friday•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...