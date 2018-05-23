Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Late scratch Wednesday

Ozuna is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Ozuna was originally listed as a part of the starting lineup, but he turned out to be a late scratch. It's unclear if he's dealing with a minor injury, but more news about Ozuna's status should be released in the near future. Tyler O'Neill will draw the start in left field and hit fourth in his stead.

More News
Our Latest Stories