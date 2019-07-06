Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Makes progress this week

Ozuna (fingers) is continuing his rehabilitation in St. Louis and experienced improvement this week, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Manager Mike Shildt delivered the encouraging news about Ozuna, although in the same breath, he conceded that the team won't have a firmer timeline on his recovery until after the upcoming All-Star break. Shildt had previously emphasized that Ozuna will need to have full strength back in his injured middle and ring fingers before activation, considering how critical they are to the slugger being able to grip a bat properly.