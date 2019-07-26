Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Making plenty of progress
Ozuna (fingers) has made a substantial amount of progress in recent days according to manager Mike Shildt, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.
The veteran outfielder is apparently finally starting to see the swelling in his hand subside, which is also allowing him to get his grip strength back close to normal. Shildt emphasized that Ozuna particularly made strides in the latter over the last couple of days, and that the slugger will be reevaluated by the medical staff Friday at Busch Stadium as the Cardinals begin a six-game homestand.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Cleared for baseball activities•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Hits plateau in recovery•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Improvement continues•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Makes progress this week•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: No timetable for return•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Dealing with multiple fractures•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...
-
Prospects: Will we see Gavin Lux?
Gavin Lux is demolishing Triple-A, but do the Dodgers have room for him? Scott White shares...
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...