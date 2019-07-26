Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Making plenty of progress

Ozuna (fingers) has made a substantial amount of progress in recent days according to manager Mike Shildt, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

The veteran outfielder is apparently finally starting to see the swelling in his hand subside, which is also allowing him to get his grip strength back close to normal. Shildt emphasized that Ozuna particularly made strides in the latter over the last couple of days, and that the slugger will be reevaluated by the medical staff Friday at Busch Stadium as the Cardinals begin a six-game homestand.