Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: No timetable for return
Ozuna (fingers) saw a hand specialist Tuesday but remains without a firm timetable for return, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. "It's just a matter with how quickly he can get strength back to where he can sustain it for the remainder of the season," manager Mike Shildt said. "Pretty wide spectrum of the possibility of time, but this week will be important to get his treatment. How it heals this week will be a big factor."
Ozuna suffered multiple finger fractures in his right hand on a pickoff attempt against the Padres on Friday, and as Rogers' report indicates, it's likely going to be some time before he's back at full capacity. Given that power hitting is such a critical component of Ozuna's offensive profile, the regaining of full strength in his fingers will be critical to him sustaining the same level of production he generated prior to the injury.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Dealing with multiple fractures•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Headed to IL with finger injury•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Injures two fingers•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: On base four times in loss•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Slugs 20th homer•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Big night against Angels•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...
-
Ranking Cease with other SP call-ups
Dylan Cease is set for his MLB debut as the latest pitching prospect to get the call, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...