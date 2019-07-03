Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: No timetable for return

Ozuna (fingers) saw a hand specialist Tuesday but remains without a firm timetable for return, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. "It's just a matter with how quickly he can get strength back to where he can sustain it for the remainder of the season," manager Mike Shildt said. "Pretty wide spectrum of the possibility of time, but this week will be important to get his treatment. How it heals this week will be a big factor."

Ozuna suffered multiple finger fractures in his right hand on a pickoff attempt against the Padres on Friday, and as Rogers' report indicates, it's likely going to be some time before he's back at full capacity. Given that power hitting is such a critical component of Ozuna's offensive profile, the regaining of full strength in his fingers will be critical to him sustaining the same level of production he generated prior to the injury.