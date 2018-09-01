Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Not starting first game back

Ozuna is not in the lineup Saturday against the Reds.

Ozuna returned from a shoulder injury Saturday but could be eased back into a starting role. Tyler O'Neill will start in left field Saturday. Ozuna is hitting a disappointing .275/.319/.409 on the season, worse overall than O'Neill's .270/.306/.520 line, so there's no guarantee that Ozuna is able to take back the job before the end of the year.