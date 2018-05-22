Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: On base three times Monday

Ozuna went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a walk and two runs in a win over the Royals on Monday.

Ozuna received a day off Sunday and saw the surging Tyler O'Neill start in his stead in left field, but the slugger was back in his usual spot Monday while O'Neill shifted to right and sent Dexter Fowler to the bench. Ozuna responded by breaking out of the 0-for-20 slump that had encompassed his previous five games with his fifth multi-hit effort of May. The 27-year-old continues to struggle with his power numbers, however, despite the fact his hard contact rate remains a career-high 47.8 percent following Monday's contest.