Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: On base twice in return
Ozuna (fingers) went 1-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Athletics.
Ozuna missed just over a month with the injury. He was able to knock a single off Athletics starter Mike Fiers in the fourth inning. Ozuna played the full game in left field. The 28-year-old has a .260/.333/.514 line with 20 homers, 62 RBI, 52 runs scored and a career-high eight stolen bases in 79 games this season.
