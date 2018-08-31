Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: On track for weekend activation

Ozuna (shoulder) took batting practice in the indoor cage Thursday and remains on track to be activated from the disabled list this weekend, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Manager Mike Shildt added that Ozuna felt "really really good" about the session, which represents his latest step toward a return. The veteran outfielder has been sidelined with right shoulder inflammation since Aug. 22, but it appears the cortisone shot he took several days ago has had its intended effect.