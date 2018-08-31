Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: On track for weekend activation
Ozuna (shoulder) took batting practice in the indoor cage Thursday and remains on track to be activated from the disabled list this weekend, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Manager Mike Shildt added that Ozuna felt "really really good" about the session, which represents his latest step toward a return. The veteran outfielder has been sidelined with right shoulder inflammation since Aug. 22, but it appears the cortisone shot he took several days ago has had its intended effect.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Expected back when first eligible•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Hits DL with shoulder injury•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Blasts homer No. 16•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Keeps up hot hitting in win•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Slugs 15th homer•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Contributes two-run single•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...