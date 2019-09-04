Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Only source of offense

Ozuna went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a win over the Giants on Tuesday.

Ozuna's 393-foot shot to left in the sixth inning turned out to be the only run scored by either squad. The round tripper snapped a couple of dubious streaks for the veteran outfielder -- it marked his first home run since Aug. 23, while also helping end the 0-for-19 skid that had encompassed his prior five games.