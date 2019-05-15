Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Opens scoring with three-run blast
Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer and two runs scored in Tuesday's 14-3 win over the Braves.
Ozuna wasted little time in getting the Cardinals on the board with his first-inning blast off Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz. Ozuna would score again on Yadier Molina's fifth-inning homer. The left fielder is batting .237 with 12 homers, 37 RBI and 32 runs scored through 40 games this season. He entered Tuesday's game with a career-low .233 BABIP, which is likely contributing to his struggles to hit for a good average.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Plates four in blowout win•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Launches 11th homer•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Collects three hits, scores twice•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Continues collecting RBI•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Stays hot with 10th homer•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Clubs third homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...