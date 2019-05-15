Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Opens scoring with three-run blast

Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer and two runs scored in Tuesday's 14-3 win over the Braves.

Ozuna wasted little time in getting the Cardinals on the board with his first-inning blast off Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz. Ozuna would score again on Yadier Molina's fifth-inning homer. The left fielder is batting .237 with 12 homers, 37 RBI and 32 runs scored through 40 games this season. He entered Tuesday's game with a career-low .233 BABIP, which is likely contributing to his struggles to hit for a good average.