Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Plays field again
Ozuna (finger) went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run in Triple-A Memphis' win over Albuquerque on Wednesday.
Ozuna played five innings in left field for the second consecutive game and apparently emerged without setbacks. The fact he's been able to play back-to-back contests in the field and log five total plate appearances absent any grip issues with the bat certainly bodes well for a possible weekend return.
