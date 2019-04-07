Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Powers first homer

Ozuna went 1-for-3 with two-run homer in the Cardinals's 6-4 loss Saturday against the Padres.

Ozuna was back in the lineup Friday after an MRI on Thursday revealed no major concerns with his strained side. Ozuna's fifth-inning homer means that the outfielder has now hit safely in six of seven games he's played, and his batting average is now up to .250 on the season.

