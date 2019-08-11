Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Productive day at plate
Ozuna went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in a win over the Pirates on Saturday.
Ozuna provided some rare pop for the Cardinals on Saturday, lacing his first double since back on June 26, prior to his extended stay on the injured list with finger fractures. The veteran slugger has mostly scuffled at the plate in the seven games since his return, but he does now have an extra-base hit in three straight games after having homered in each of the two contests prior to Saturday.
