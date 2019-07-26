Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Progresses to live BP

Ozuna (fingers) took live batting practice on the field Friday, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.

Ozuna continues to make progress in his recovery, and he's optimistic about his chances of embarking on a rehab assignment within the next week. Considering he's been on the shelf since June 29 due to multiple fractures on his middle and ring fingers of his right hand, he'll likely need at least a handful of games in the minors to get his timing back at the dish.

