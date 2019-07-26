Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Progresses to live BP
Ozuna (fingers) took live batting practice on the field Friday, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.
Ozuna continues to make progress in his recovery, and he's optimistic about his chances of embarking on a rehab assignment within the next week. Considering he's been on the shelf since June 29 due to multiple fractures on his middle and ring fingers of his right hand, he'll likely need at least a handful of games in the minors to get his timing back at the dish.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Making plenty of progress•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Cleared for baseball activities•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Hits plateau in recovery•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Improvement continues•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Makes progress this week•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: No timetable for return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...