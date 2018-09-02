Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Rejoins lineup
Ozuna will start in left field and bat cleanup Sunday against the Reds.
Ozuna didn't start Saturday in his first game back from the 10-disabled list, but the 27-year-old should be in store for a full-time role in September as the Cardinals look to secure a spot in the playoffs. His return from the DL will likely translate to fewer at-bats for rookie Tyler O'Neill, who will head to the bench Sunday.
