Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Rejoins lineup

Ozuna will start in left field and bat cleanup Sunday against the Reds.

Ozuna didn't start Saturday in his first game back from the 10-disabled list, but the 27-year-old should be in store for a full-time role in September as the Cardinals look to secure a spot in the playoffs. His return from the DL will likely translate to fewer at-bats for rookie Tyler O'Neill, who will head to the bench Sunday.

