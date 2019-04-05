Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Returns to lineup
Ozuna (side) is back in the lineup Friday against San Diego, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
Ozuna was scratched from the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates with side tightness and underwent an MRI on Thursday's off day, but he's evidently avoided serious injury. It's possible that the minor injury has affected his performance so far, as he has just a single extra-base hit and eight strikeouts through five games, but the team apparently feels he'll be able to play through the issue.
