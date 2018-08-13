Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Run-scoring double in win
Ozuna went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and two runs in a win over the Royals on Sunday.
Ozuna helped pad the Cardinals' lead in the ninth with his two-bagger, which drove in his third run over the last four games. After recording just one extra-base hit (a double) over the first seven games of August, Ozuna has two doubles and a triple over the last four contests on his way to a .326 average for the month.
