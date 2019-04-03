Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Scratched with tight side

Ozuna was scratched from Wednesday's game against the Pirates due to right side tightness, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

Manager Mike Shildt downplayed the severity of the injury, per Hayes, noting the Cardinals simply wanted to get Ozuna checked out while adding that the team isn't concerned about a possible long-term absence. Jose Martinez will start in left field and bat cleanup in his place. Ozuna should be considered day-to-day for now.