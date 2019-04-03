Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Scratched with tight side
Ozuna was scratched from Wednesday's game against the Pirates due to right side tightness, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
Manager Mike Shildt downplayed the severity of the injury, per Hayes, noting the Cardinals simply wanted to get Ozuna checked out while adding that the team isn't concerned about a possible long-term absence. Jose Martinez will start in left field and bat cleanup in his place. Ozuna should be considered day-to-day for now.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Concerns about offense growing?•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Stays hot in loss•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Smacks second spring homer•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Gets through first game in outfield•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Debuting in left field•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Another positive step with shoulder•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.
-
FBT Podcast: Sorting out mixed aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries, Chris Sale worries and bouce-back...
-
Roto Trade Values
What are Trea Turner and Chris Sale worth in light of their recent troubles? Scott White assigns...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...