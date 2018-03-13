Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Scuffling in spring
Ozuna has gone 4-for-28 with a home run and 13 strikeouts across 11 Grapefruit League contests.
Though the Cardinals' big offseason pickup is struggling to make contact during the spring, it's not expected to prevent Ozuna from settling into a spot in the heart of the order when Opening Day arrives. As the centerpiece of a quality lineup, Ozuna shouldn't notice too much of a downturn from the career-best marks of 37 home runs, 124 RBI and 93 runs he posted with Miami in 2017. Given that last year's .355 BABIP was almost 30 points above his career norm, however, there's a good chance Ozuna's .312 batting average falls more precipitously.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Lines up as Cardinals' cleanup hitter•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Memorable first Cardinals homer•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Avoids arbitration with Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Dealt to Cardinals•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Goes yard twice Friday•
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Twins assets: How Lance Lynn fits
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...