Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Smacks 18th homer
Ozuna went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Marlins.
Ozuna took Adam Conley deep in the ninth inning, adding insurance to the Cardinals' lead. He now has 18 homers on the season and has shown no signs of slowing at the plate, collecting multiple hits in six of his last 11 starts. He's now hitting .267/.337/.546 across 267 plate appearances for the campaign.
