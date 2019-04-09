Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Smacks second homer

Ozuna went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in the Cardinals' 4-3 win over the Dodgers on Monday.

Ozuna looks to be heating up at the dish after a slow start, as he mashed his second homer in four games with a first-inning two-run blast off Hyun-Jin Ryu. He's still hitting just .229 through 35 at-bats, but hopefully the recent show of power is a sign the veteran is ready for a hot streak that will pump his average back up toward his career mark of .277.