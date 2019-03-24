Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Smacks second spring homer
Ozuna went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a sacrifice fly, a walk and two runs in a 15-5 Grapefruit League win over the Mets on Friday.
Ozuna's second homer of spring opened the scoring in the eighth for the Cardinals in the rout. The veteran outfielder is reportedly as healthy as he's been years following shoulder surgery this offseason, and he's been working on getting his timing down at the plate after a late start to spring.
