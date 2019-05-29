Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Smacks two-run homer

Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Phillies.

Ozuna took Nick Pivetta deep in the first inning for his 15th home run of the season. He continues to be very productive overall, racking up three home runs, six runs and 10 RBI in his last 10 games. Despite a .231 average, Ozuna is slugging .518 through 219 plate appearances, close to his career-best mark of .548 in 2017.

