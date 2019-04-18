Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Smashes eighth homer

Ozuna went 1-for-4 with another home run, one RBI and walk in a 6-3 victory against the Brewers on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old hit a homer in each of the contests during the three-game set against the Brewers this week. He has eight home runs this season, and all of them have come in April. Ozuna is also batting .290 with 16 RBI, 13 runs and two steals in 62 at-bats over 17 games this year.