Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Stellar while playing full game

Ozuna (finger) went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, five RBI, a walk and two runs overall in Triple-A Memphis' win over Albuquerque on Thursday while playing all nine innings in left field.

The batting line sums up the type of night it was at the plate for Ozuna, but arguably of equal importance was the fact he made it through a full game in the field. The Cardinals had previously said they'd reevaluate Ozuna's status following Thursday's contest, and it seems the veteran outfielder made a convincing case to be activated in short order.